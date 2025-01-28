Two young Warriors players selected to NBA Rising Stars Game

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Multiple Warriors players will represent the organization at NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

After superstar guard Steph Curry was named an NBA All-Star Game starter, second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis and was one of the young players selected to the 2025 Rising Stars Game, which takes place on Feb. 14 in San Francisco.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X1zpomdES8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2025

Warriors rookie guard Pat Spencer also was selected as a G League representative from the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This will be Jackson-Davis' first and only Rising Stars Game nod, after Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski represented Golden State in last year's contest.

In 44 games (36 starts) this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 57.1-percent shooting in 20 minutes per contest.

He and Spencer will be the first to represent the Warriors during the weekend's festivities before Curry and his All-Star teammates take the floor on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast