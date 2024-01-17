Warriors vs. Jazz game postponed after coach's medical emergency

The NBA has postponed Wednesday's Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game due to a medical emergency of a Golden State assistant coach.

The date and time of the game, which originally was scheduled for 6 p.m. PT Wednesday at Delta Center, will be announced at a later time.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/guxyNJDUBP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 17, 2024

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City, the team said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

The 46-year-old, who was born in Serbia, joined the Warriors' staff in 2021.

Milojević played professional basketball all around the world, including stints in Serbia, Spain and Turkey.

After his playing career, Milojević became the head coach of Serbian team Mega Vizura. Nearly one decade later, Golden State hired him as an assistant coach where he works closely with the forward-center and center positions. He works mostly with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney and has been credited for helping Looney improve his rebounding in recent years. Milojević also has a close relationship with fellow Serbian and NBA champion Nikola Jokić.

Immediately after the news became public, Warriors young guard Lester Quiñones sent well wishes to his coach.

🙏🏽🙏🏽 Man keep him your Prayers 💔Deki work 🗣️ https://t.co/MlwpYb6cDn — Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) January 17, 2024

The Warriors say they will provide updates as appropriate.

