Dunleavy not fazed by potential of breaking up Warriors dynasty

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, Mike Dunleavy took on a heavy task when he became Warriors general manager.

Nearly one year later, he faces an offseason full of potentially franchise-altering decisions, mostly surrounding the future of impending NBA free agent and beloved franchise icon Klay Thompson.

But the notion of being the man responsible for potentially breaking up a dynasty, should Thompson sign elsewhere in free agency, doesn't faze Dunleavy, who spoke to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on "The TK Show" about the increasingly likely possibility.

“I probably don’t think about it like that,” Dunleavy said. “I just think about it as [the person in] the decision-making role, you’ve got to do what’s best for the franchise one way or the other. That’s just kind of what I signed up for. I understand the dynamics. Doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.

"But if we kind of keep that mindset, that focus, we’ll do the right things.”

On top of Thompson's situation, Dunleavy is managing Chris Paul's future and the pressure to potentially land Paul George or another big-name star, all in an effort to maximize Steph Curry's final years by winning another NBA championship.

George has been linked to Warriors trade rumors, and a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that Golden State has shown interest in the nine-time NBA All-Star.

NBA insider Marc Stein also reported Friday that the Warriors are prioritizing a trade for George over re-signing Thompson.

While Dunleavy obviously couldn't get into the details, he made it clear that no cards will be left off the table this offseason.

“I think it’s possible because we have the assets to do so,” Dunleavy said. “When you look at our roster, you look at our picks, you look at all the things we have, we certainly have an attractive organization with a competitive ownership group, great coach, desirable players to play with.

“All those things that we have lends itself to believing that we’re capable of a big move if that’s on the table or available. The hardest part of that is not that many guys that are available you feel are worthy of giving up all that. We’ll see. This stuff evolves, it changes so quickly. But the one thing I know is we’re in position to do it.”

Thompson, Curry and Draymond Green have played together on the Warriors for 12 seasons, winning four championships along the way. All good things must come to an end, and if that end is near for this dynasty, Dunleavy is prepared.

