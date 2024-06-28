Report: Klay drawing free agency interest from 76ers, two West rivals

Another day, another Klay Thompson rumor. But with NBA free agency just 48 hours away, things are intensifying more than ever.

With each passing day, it appears more and more likely that Thompson's time in the Bay could be nearing an end. If that ends up being the case, several teams have been rumored to show interest in the veteran sharpshooter.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of those teams, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater reported Friday morning, citing a source, in addition to the Denver Nuggets should they lose impending free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who declined his player option and will enter the open market Sunday.

Denver has "pegged Thompson as a possible replacement" for Caldwell-Pope if he signs elsewhere, Amick and Slater reported, citing a source.

A "handful of other rival teams" also have shown interest in Thompson, depending on his price tag, Amick and Slater added.

While Amick and Slater didn't directly name those rival teams, league sources told NBA insider Marc Stein that the Dallas Mavericks, with some newfound financial flexibility after reportedly dealing Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, are interested in "exploring the feasibility" of signing Thompson in free agency.

Thompson, who is seeking at least a three-year contract, could help Denver with his two-way play, especially in place of Caldwell-Pope, and also could provide his shooting services to Dallas, one of the team's biggest offseason priorities.

Golden State wants to bring Thompson back. Thompson has said (several months ago) that he'd like to retire with the team that drafted him in 2011. A lot has changed since then.

But the clock is ticking on a decision to be made. And if Thompson and the Warriors part ways, the five-time NBA All-Star appears to have plenty of options elsewhere.

