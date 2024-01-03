Report: GP2 out ‘several weeks' for Warriors with hamstring injury

Gary Payton II's highly anticipated return to the court was short-lived.

The Warriors guard will miss "several weeks" with a left hamstring strain, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Warriors G/F Gary Payton II will miss several weeks due to a left hamstring strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough blow for Golden State and Payton, who just returned over the weekend after missing one month with calf injury. pic.twitter.com/KsRpbtgfvA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Payton II sustained the injury Tuesday night in the Warriors' 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic at Chase Center when he was defending Magic point guard Cole Anthony and then appeared to trip over his leg and fall awkwardly before grabbing his left hamstring.

He grimaced and frustratingly ripped off his headband and threw it before being helped to the Warriors' locker room.

Gary Payton II went to the locker room after getting shaken up on this play pic.twitter.com/Rkaji9hYeL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2024

It was just his second game back after missing 13 games with a right calf injury.

Before getting injured and exiting the game early, Payton was a plus-10 with two points and four rebounds. Warriors point guard Chris Paul felt for his teammate while speaking to reporters postgame and shared just how impactful his contributions are to the team.

"It’s tough," Paul said. "He’s such a big part of our team. People may not realize it but his energy is consistent, every day, every practice, every game. Him coming back to our team has been huge for us. I hope what it is isn’t something that’s going to take a long time. For him, it’s going to be about just getting as healthy as possible.

"He’s a competitor, I know how bad he wants to play and how hard he’s been working to get back out there. We’ll see what happens but that’s unfortunate for a guy like GP who works as hard as he does."

The Warriors likely will share an official update on Payton II's status this week.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast