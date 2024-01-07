Report: CP3 expected to miss up to six weeks after hand surgery

As the Warriors try to fill the Gary Payton II void, their backcourt took another loss with the injury to veteran point guard Chris Paul.

The 38-year-old is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a left hand fracture, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday morning, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: After undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand in the coming week, Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul is expected to miss four-to-six weeks: https://t.co/7i8rnIJ8NN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2024

Paul sustained the injury in Golden State's 113-109 win against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night when he went up for an offensive rebound in the third quarter but banged into Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. He visibly was in pain and immediately headed to the locker room when he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

"Yeah, it's tough," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. "I feel so bad for Chris. I know he's had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe. Maybe, I think it was on the other hand. I saw him holding it and instantly was worried, and so I just got the word after walking off the floor.

"So I feel terrible for Chris and, obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play, and we've got to hold down the fort without him."

Before the injury, Paul was averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 assists in 32 games this season.

Paul's injury comes just a few days after the Warriors announced Payton II would miss at least three weeks with a grade 2 hamstring.

With both Payton II and Paul out for the next couple of weeks, this likely would mean more minutes for Warriors young guard Moses Moody, a clear fan favorite whose minutes inconsistently have fluctuated this season.

