T-Wolves break historic Warriors record in Game 7 win vs. Nuggets

An long-standing NBA record held by the Warriors for nearly 50 years has been broken.

The Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 15-point halftime deficit in their 98-90 Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, breaking the previous Game 7 record of 11 held by Golden State, which the Warriors accomplished on two separate occasions. (h/t Justin Kubatko)

The @Timberwolves rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat the Nuggets last night, the largest such comeback in a Game 7 in NBA history. The previous record of 11 points was held by the Warriors (May 14, 1975 and May 28, 2018).



The first came on May 14, 1975 when Golden State bested the Chicago Bulls 83-79 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals after trailing 47-36 at halftime. Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes led all scorers with 23 points as the victory sent the Warriors to the NBA Finals, where Golden State swept the Washington Bullets to secure the franchise's first championship in the Bay Area.

The second instance is far fresher in the mind of Warriors and basketball fans alike, with Golden State erasing a 54-43 halftime deficit in its 101-92 Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on May 28, 2018.

With the Warriors' 2017 title defense on the ropes, Golden State turned to its superstar duo of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant with the season on the line. Curry and Durant rose to the occasion, delivering a second-half performance for the ages to propel the Warriors to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Curry scored 19 second-half points on 7-of-12 shooting, including five 3-pointers to go a long with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Durant chipped in 21 second-half points of his own, finishing with a game-high 34 to set the stage for what would ultimately result in winning his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP honors.

After both historic Warriors comebacks ended with championships at the season's conclusion, can the Timberwolves continue the trend and deliver Minnesota its first NBA title?

