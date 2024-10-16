Report: Moody, Warriors discussed midlevel exception-range deal

The Warriors know how valuable Moses Moody is, and hope to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Golden State's fourth-year guard is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension until Oct. 21, which means if the Warriors are unable to work out a deal with Moody and/or fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga before then, he, or both, will become restricted free agents next offseason.

While it's unclear if either player is nearing a deal with the Warriors, Moody's representatives have discussed the framework of an extension near the midlevel exception range for multiple seasons, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday, citing league sources.

The current midlevel exception for the 2024-25 season is approximately $12.859 million and will increase to $13.501 million in 2025-26, $14.144 million in 2026-27 and $14.787 million in 2027-28, which means the average annual value of Moody's deal could be anywhere around $12-14 million.

In speaking to reporters after the Warriors' 111-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, coach Steve Kerr was asked about Moody working through his contract situation while preparing for a pivotal season with Golden State.

“Both Moses and [Jonathan Kuminga] are handling that stuff really well,” Kerr said. “They’re focused on playing. I’ve talked to them both about the extension stuff. They know that I understand their situations, having been there as a player. Every guy is facing a unique set of circumstances.”

Moody, notoriously wise for his age, is focused on what he can control.

“I’ll trust my agent, the people I pay to focus on that and get the best out of that situation,” Moody said postgame. “I’ll do what I can, which is play basketball.”

It remains to be seen if Moody and/or Kuminga will work out an agreement with the Warriors before next Monday's deadline, but if they do, it will reaffirm the organization's desire to build around its budding, young core.

