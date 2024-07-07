Warriors announce Klay, Hield, Anderson moves in historic six-team trade

Klay Thompson officially is a member of the Dallas Mavericks after the Warriors announced the sign-and-trade Saturday night as part of the first six-team deal in NBA history, as it also involved the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets.

The Warriors have acquired forward Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers in sign-and-trade deals as part of a six-team trade that sends four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade: pic.twitter.com/uvyIdDubH0 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 7, 2024

In the staggering six-team trade, the Warriors acquire Hield from the 76ers and Anderson from the Timberwolves. They also send cash and the right to swap 2031 second-round draft picks to the Timberwolves for Anderson.

The Mavericks posted a complete breakdown of what each of the six teams received in the historic deal.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick.



It marks the first six-team trade in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/BKHszomMay — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) July 7, 2024

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Friday that the moves involving Thompson, Hield and Anderson would be turned into a five-team trade. The Nuggets' inclusion made it a six-team swap, though.

While Thompson agreed to join the Mavericks on Monday, and the Warriors and their fans used the entire week to pay tribute to the iconic shooting guard, Saturday's announcement officially marks the end of his 13-year Golden State tenure.

As part of Thompson's move to Dallas, he's also giving up his trusty No. 11, which belongs to Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. Thompson now will don jersey No. 31.

Klay Thompson will wear No. 31 in Dallas, which was previously worn well by Nick Van Exel and Jason Terry for the Mavs.



His familiar No. 11 belongs to Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/Tbz6LxI7eo — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 7, 2024

After missing out on Paul George in free agency, waiving Chris Paul and losing Thompson, the Warriors quickly pivoted and added De'Anthony Melton, Anderson and Hield.

None of those three ever can replace what Thompson meant to the Warriors, but they are veterans who will solidify Golden State's roster as it looks to return to the NBA playoffs next season.

So, what was believed to be three separate sign-and-trades involving Thompson, Hield and Anderson turned out to be the first-of-its-kind six-team mega-deal.

It's one last historic note for Thompson's association with the Warriors.

