Report: How Hield turns Klay sign-and-trade into five-team deal

The Warriors lost a franchise icon this offseason as Klay Thompson opted to join the Dallas Mavericks in NBA free agency, but their return hasn't been shortcoming.

Golden State reportedly agreed to contracts with Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield, which capped off the Thompson sign-and-trade that included five teams, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing sources.

When the news was announced that Thompson was headed to Dallas on Monday as part of the multi-team sign-and-trade deal that also involved the Charlotte Hornets, it initially was unclear what Golden State was receiving in return.

Shortly after, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole that the Warriors will receive two future second-round draft picks to avoid another salary in return. By taking back no salary, the Warriors created a trade exception just shy of $16 million to use for future moves.

Those future moves ended up locking up Anderson and Hield.

The Buddy Hield deal will be roped into a five-team trade, per sources, stemming from the Klay Thompson move to Dallas, which now makes Kyle Anderson and Hield the combined return to GSW for Klay. https://t.co/1lNH1nWbwB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 4, 2024

Anderson agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with Golden State, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Poole on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors added Anderson as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent a future second-round pick swap and cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Then, Golden State acquired Hield in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources. The Warriors reportedly will be sending a 2031 second-round draft pick via the Mavericks to the 76ers in the deal -- a selection Golden State received in the sign-and-trade that sent Thompson to Texas.

Make sense?

