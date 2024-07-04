Report: Warriors acquire Hield in sign-and-trade with 76ers

After a handful of free agent agreements, the Warriors roster churn continues with another notable move.
Golden State is acquiring sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.
The Warriors reportedly will be sending a 2031 second-round draft pick via the Dallas Mavericks to the 76ers in the deal -- a selection Golden State received in the sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson to Texas.
HIeld is signing a fully-guaranteed two-year, $21 million contract that includes a $3 million partial guarantee in year three and a player-optuion for a non-guaranteed fourth year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources.
Hield is an eight-year NBA veteran, who has made a reputation as one of the league's best 3-point marksmen, posting a career 40-percent shooting percentage beyond the arc.
Hield has made 1,322 3-pointers since the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season, the most in the league over that span, with his now Golden State teammate Steph Curry boasting the second most with 1,264.
As the Warriors enter a new era without Thompson, Hield figures to provide Golden State with much-needed floor spacing in the aftermath of the Splash Bro's departure to Dallas.