Report: Warriors acquire Hield in sign-and-trade with 76ers

After a handful of free agent agreements, the Warriors roster churn continues with another notable move.

Golden State is acquiring sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal acquiring Buddy Hield via sign-and-trade from the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. New teammates Hield and Stephen Curry are leaders for most 3-pointers made over the last 5 NBA seasons – and now will be teammates. pic.twitter.com/a12kp9sYuV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2024

The Warriors reportedly will be sending a 2031 second-round draft pick via the Dallas Mavericks to the 76ers in the deal -- a selection Golden State received in the sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson to Texas.

Warriors are sending a 2031 Dallas second-round pick to Philadelphia to complete sign-and-trade for Hield, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/eVehtKrhyM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2024

HIeld is signing a fully-guaranteed two-year, $21 million contract that includes a $3 million partial guarantee in year three and a player-optuion for a non-guaranteed fourth year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: Free agent Buddy Hield is joining Golden State on a sign-and-trade deal guaranteed for two years and $21 million. Hield gets $18M in first two years, a $3M partial guarantee in 3rd year and player option on non-guaranteed 4th year. Warriors send Sixers 2031 second… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2024

Hield is an eight-year NBA veteran, who has made a reputation as one of the league's best 3-point marksmen, posting a career 40-percent shooting percentage beyond the arc.

Hield has made 1,322 3-pointers since the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season, the most in the league over that span, with his now Golden State teammate Steph Curry boasting the second most with 1,264.

As the Warriors enter a new era without Thompson, Hield figures to provide Golden State with much-needed floor spacing in the aftermath of the Splash Bro's departure to Dallas.

