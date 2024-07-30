KD claps back at Keyshawn Johnson for downplaying Warriors impact

Kevin Durant's Warriors tenure has caused plenty of controversy over the years, but the 14-time NBA All-Star seemingly won't ever stop defending himself.

That was no different Monday in response to a viral video circulating on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, of former NFL receiver turned FS1 analyst Keyshawn Johnson downplaying Durant's impact on Golden State.

"If I put Paul Pierce on the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson, Draymond [Green] and Steph Curry, you don't think he could do the same s--t [as Durant]?"

And as expected, it didn't take long for Durant to respond.

"If the Jets would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis or Eddie George number 1 they would’ve been better off……I hate comparisons," Durant wrote.

If the jets would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, ray lewis or Eddie George number 1 they would’ve been better off……I hate comparisons https://t.co/3N6ngC1C3H — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 29, 2024

Of course, Durant is referring to the New York Jets selecting Johnson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, bypassing multiple future Hall of Famers in Ogden, Harrison, Lewis and others.

But Johnson's argument raises a few more eyebrows.

Durant joined the Warriors and helped lead them to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won two. He was a two-time NBA Finals MVP with Golden State and averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists over three seasons in the Bay.

Critics can judge Durant's move to the Bay all they want, but one thing that is hard to deny is the impact he had on winning alongside Golden State's Big Three.

