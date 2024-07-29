Steph, KD reminiscing about Warriors memories on Team USA

To say Steph Curry and Kevin Durant enjoy playing together again would be an understatement.

The perennial NBA superstars joined forces once again on Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and have picked up right where they left off on the Warriors.

Durant led the way with 23 points in Team USA's 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday while Curry chipped in 11 of his own, including one of his signature no-look 3-pointers at the end of the game.

In an exclusive interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears on Sunday, Durant reflected on playing with Curry again and admitted the two stars have reminisced about the fond memories they share from their time as Golden State teammates.

“We definitely, definitely, definitely did talk about some good times that we had together,” Durant told Spears. “[Curry is] just an incredible human being. [I’m] getting to spend some time with him on a deeper level. I’m looking forward to getting to know these dudes on a deeper level already.”

The feeling is mutual after Curry told the San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick on Sunday that he has enjoyed "rekindling old flames" with Durant.

Curry and Durant won back-to-back championships together on the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before Durant eventually left Golden State to join the Brooklyn Nets after a 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant then was traded from Brooklyn to the Phoenix Suns midway through the 2022-23 season and once again is one of Curry's Western Conference rivals.

But for the next few weeks, the two are the closest of teammates and friends.

