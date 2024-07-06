KD shares heartfelt response to Klay's goodbye post

The Klay Thompson farewell tour continues, Dub Nation.

Phoenix Suns superstar and former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant left a heartfelt response on Thompson’s farewell post via Instagram on Friday, paying respects and wishing his former teammate the best in his new NBA endeavor.

KD left this comment on Klay's farewell post ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RUrUlyCfca — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2024

“A Bay Area God,” Durant wrote. “One chapter closes, another one opens. Keep doing u champ.”

On Monday, Thompson agreed to sign a reported three-year, $50 million free-agent contract with the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade deal after 13 years in the Bay Area, ending a historic Warriors dynasty that has shaped modern-day basketball.

Durant joined the Warriors during 2016 NBA free agency after signing a two-year, $54.3 million contract, winning consecutive NBA championships and NBA Finals MVP Awards in 2017 and 2018 alongside Golden State’s fabled Big Three.

Like Durant has done a handful of times in his illustrious career, Thompson will now have to adapt to a new city, arena, fanbase and team as he looks to add accolades to his Hall of Fame career.

If he left the Bay Area a “God,” chances are the 34-year-old still has room to leave a lasting impression in Dallas.

