Klay posts moving goodbye to Warriors, Dub Nation: ‘Sea captain out'

Finalizing the end of an era, Klay Thompson officially has said goodbye to the Golden State Warriors and Dub Nation.

The four-time NBA champion shared a heartfelt post to his Instagram page Friday afternoon, thanking the franchise and its fans for the memories over the last 13 years.

"Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y'all," Thompson wrote, in part. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. …

"Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out."

Attached to the post were 10 photos and videos from Thompson's time in the Bay, including a picture from the night he was drafted in 2011; a shot alongside the Warriors' dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and himself; a video of his beloved dog, Rocco, walking down the Warriors' tunnel, and, of course, a scenic video cruising down the Bay.

Thompson agreed to join the Dallas Mavericks to team up with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in a sign-and-trade deal involving five teams -- closing the curtain on a historic Warriors dynasty that changed the game of basketball.

Thompson's Warriors career is over after 13 NBA seasons and four championships, but as proven by his latest social media post, the memories and legacy he left behind in the Bay will live on forever.

