Report: Klay had request for Steph during Warriors negotiations

Klay Thompson's decision to leave the Warriors was not an easy one to make.

The veteran guard ultimately agreed to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, ending his 13-year career with Golden State. But his departure from the only organization he has known in the NBA was not without its difficult conversations.

One of which, was with longtime teammate and fellow Splash Brother, Steph Curry.

While negotiations with the Warriors reportedly stalled over the past couple of weeks leading up to the start of free agency, Thompson spoke to Curry and requested the star point guard not to pressure the Warriors front office into re-signing Thompson, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in a feature story on Monday.

"It’s been a layered five-year path to this divorce, splintering last season, sprouting earlier and finalizing in the last couple weeks, where —among the conversations Thompson had, league sources said — was a request of Stephen Curry not to exert his significant organizational influence and up the temperature with management to ensure Thompson’s return," Slater wrote. "Curry’s measured voice, even if it altered the outcome, wouldn’t change the genuineness of Joe Lacob and the front office’s true desire to have Thompson back."

It appears his wish was granted as the Warriors reportedly had very little communication with Thompson and his representatives over the past couple of weeks.

And now Thompson is gone.

Curry has great organizational influence and oftentimes is asked to sign off on big moves before the front office makes them, including Golden State's failed pursuit of star forward Paul George, which he and longtime teammate Draymond Green both were on board with before George opted out of his Los Angeles Clippers contract and reportedly agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thompson came to the difficult decision on his own and now will join forces with Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the Western Conference-rival Mavericks where he will face off against Curry and the Warriors at least three times during the 2024-25 NBA season.

