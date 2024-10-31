Perk believes distraction-free Warriors have found identity

Kendrick Perkins likes what he has seen from the Warriors this season.

The outspoken ESPN analyst believes that Golden State is playing without any distractions and with great energy.

“The Jordan Poole-Draymond Green situation was a distraction for the Warriors,” Perkins said Wednesday on "NBA Today." “Last year, the whole up-and-down roller coaster with Klay Thompson, that was a distraction. For the first time in a long time, Steve Kerr has walked into the NBA season without any distractions. And a team full of vets and guys who look like they’ve lost themselves in the team.

“That’s what you want. Again, if you want to go 13-deep and it’s working for him, I’m not going to question him…. It's ok to have competition within the locker room. As long as it’s good competition and it’s healthy. Look, I love the way the Warriors are playing right now. Their energy is contagious, in a great way.”

Perk says the Dubs have their identity this season, and there's nothing distracting them from realizing their full potential. @chiney wants to see a smaller rotation in crunch time⬇️ @KendrickPerkins



With an improved offense and punishing defense, the 4-1 Warriors are one of the surprises five games into the 2024-25 NBA season. Much of that winning has happened without Steph Curry, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Offseason acquisitions Buddy Hield, Lindy Waters III and Kyle Anderson have been difference-makers for the team, capable of unloading a barrage of three-pointers at will.

The Golden State front office was confident heading into the season that it had put together a deep roster full of role-players who would excel in coach Steve Kerr’s system and that’s what has happened. The bench is averaging 59.0 points per game, the highest in the NBA.

Based on how well the bench has played this season, Perkins is right about Golden State finding its identity. Timely shooting and suffocating defense will be a necessity for the team to make a deep playoff run in the rugged Western Conference.

