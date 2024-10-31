Draymond shows he's on a mission in Warriors' sweep of Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO – After playing on successive nights and winning both games, the Warriors have about 68 hours before their next. Nobody needs it more than the oldest man on the active roster.

Draymond Green, 34, spent the past two nights polishing his leadership credentials, inspiring teammates with words Tuesday night and with deeds Wednesday night. After talking the talk, he walked the walk.

Green’s play at both ends Wednesday built a foundation that was solid enough for the wounded Warriors to complete a grinder of a 104-89 win over the equally wounded New Orleans Pelicans before a sellout crowd (18,064) at Chase Center.

“The way he battled out there, but also the way he led, his energy, talking to the team at timeouts, at halftime,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He was fantastic.”

"He's still one of the best defenders in the world."



It’s reasonable to believe the Warriors would not have pulled off this two-game sweep without Green’s presence.

It’s 100 percent correct to believe he’s on a mission. He wants to reenter the Defensive Player of the Year race.

“I wanted to come into the season in great shape,” Green said. “I know when I come into the season in great shape, that is the key to me having a great season, and it’s the key to this team having a great season. I spent all summer watching everyone talk about Chet [Holmgren] and Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] and what they’re doing defensively. Don’t forget about Dray. I want to be in that conversation as well, and I think I’ve the right to at least be in the conversation.

“So, every game, I’m coming out here motivated defensively to get back on the first team, All-Defense. I had a really good year last year defensively. I just didn’t play enough games. That’s a goal of mine, to get back on that team and put myself back into the Defensive Player of the Year category.”

Draymond on Wednesday evening spent a second straight night wrestling with the one-man stampede that is Zion Williamson and being primarily responsible the 6-foot-6, 280-pound forward managing only 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting from the field.

“It hurts,” Green said of his body, which is about 50 pounds lighter than Williamson. “But it was fun, man.

“He got the best of me last night. And I just wanted to come out and put up a better defensive performance than I did last night.”

How does Draymond feel after two straight games defending Zion?



Though Williamson put up 31 points on Tuesday, the Warriors, to man, cited Green’s inspirational message as a factor in wiping out a 17-point deficit and walking off with an 18-point victory.

“He’s the heart and soul of the team,” Buddy Hield said. “You hear people talk about it, just watching from the outside. But his presence, he’s so vocal. The way he talks, everybody listens.”

"He's the heart and soul of the team."



On this night, it was Green’s scoring – yes, really – that put in motion the offensive wheels to triumph. Acutely aware the Warriors are short on spacing with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, Green responded appropriately, taking four of his 10 field-goal attempts from distance. He made three.

Golden State now is, according to StatMuse.com, 53-7 when Green makes at least three triples in a game.

“I spent the Clippers game [a loss on Sunday] in my feelings because I was just standing in the corner,” Green said. “So, I was like, ‘If you’re going to spend the game in your feelings, when you get the opportunity to shoot the ball, you’ve got to shoot.’ You can’t cry about something and not do the work to change it.

“Also, I think I’m a very good shooter. I spend a lot of time on it. But Steph’s not out there and Wiggs is not out there, which means the first open shot you get may be the best look you get throughout the possession.”

There is no hesitation. When Green had the ball beyond the arc and didn’t see a cutter, he launched. His third 3-ball came early in the third quarter and pushed the Warriors’ lead from six to nine. His teammates took over from there, hiking the margin to 15 within three minutes and ensuring the advantage remained in double digits until the final buzzer.

Green finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, adding six assists, five blocks and four rebounds. He played 30 minutes and finished plus-13. Specific to the third quarter, when the Warriors took control, he was plus-12 in eight minutes.

The Warriors won’t practice Thursday. They will fly to Houston on Friday and get back to court against the Rockets on Saturday. If Wiggins is back, and it’s likely, Green might defer a few shots. If Curry is back, and that unlikely, Draymond will defer to the king of the 3-point shot.

Either way, he’ll be locked in on defense and ready to fire on offense. The Warriors are a better team when those factors are in play.

