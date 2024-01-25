JK made NBA history with perfect shooting performance vs. Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga had a game to remember in the Warriors' 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Chase Center.

The young forward scored 25 points with nine rebounds and two assists on a perfect 11-of-11 shooting from the field, tying Warriors legend Chris Mullin for the most makes (11) without a miss in franchise history. The 21-year-old also made NBA history with his monster performance.

Jonathan Kuminga is the youngest player in NBA history to record 25+ PTS on 100% FG. pic.twitter.com/FC4D5o18Im — StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 25, 2024

Kuminga is playing the best basketball of his young career, and is averaging a career-high 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with 1.5 assists on 52.6 percent shooting from the field in 40 games this season.

After struggling to maintain a consistent role in coach Steve Kerr's rotations each of his first two NBA seasons, Kuminga not only is receiving consistent playing time, but is an integral piece to the Warriors' success this season.

The Warriors (19-22) will lean on Kuminga as they look to right the ship and climb back into the Western Conference playoff race.

