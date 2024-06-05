Draymond brutally torches Bayless, ‘Undisputed' ratings

Draymond Green did not hold back in his response to Skip Bayless.

After Green deemed the "Undisputed" host the "biggest hater" outside the NBA, Bayless responded by calling Green the "dirtiest player in NBA history."

The veteran Warriors forward clapped back on the latest episode of the "Draymond Green Show" podcast, where he torched Bayless and his show.

"Everybody skipping past Skip Bayless since Shannon [Sharpe] left him," Green said. "And he comes out and says he'll have me eating out the palm of his hands if I come on the show. I am not coming on your show, Skip. I'm going to keep skipping past you just like everybody else skipped on you. Because that show is dead, no one wants to hear you talk anymore.

"In the words of Richard Sherman: I am better than you. 'I am better than you at life,' I am just better than you. Skippin' Skip."

Green, appearing to speak in his home office surrounded by a plethora of NBA hardware, then proceeded to point to multiple championship rings, a Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy replica and other personal awards, asking Bayless "You got one of these? Or any of these?"

As if it couldn't get worse for Bayless, Warriors star point guard Steph Curry replied to an Instagram post of Green's podcast clip roasting Bayless, saying he's "been skipping!" Bayless and his show.

While it's unclear exactly what kind of numbers FOX Sports is pulling in with Bayless and "Undisputed" these days, it's fair to assume the show is not on in the Warriors' locker room.

