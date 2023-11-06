Draymond interrupts reporter to dub Curry as NBA's greatest point guard 

Steph Curry still is adding to his already decorated resume, but that isn't stopping one of his teammates from confidently declaring he is the greatest point guard in NBA history.

Following the Warriors' 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena, a reporter asked Draymond Green a question that referred to Curry as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

That's when Golden State's star forward quickly interrupted the reporter to make it clear that Curry is in a tier of his own.

"One, of? Or the greatest point guard of all time? Yeah, I'll take that one," Green replied.

Dray interrupted this reporter's question to set the record straight on Steph's status as the goat PG 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bspqUSBueE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2023

This isn't the first time Green has weighed in on whether Curry is the greatest point guard of all time. In September, he picked his longtime teammate over Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a debate that raged all summer.

Curry has won four NBA titles, is the only unanimous MVP in league history, and has left an undeniable legacy by forever changing the sport of basketball with his once-in-a-lifetime ability as a shooter.

After a sizzling start to the 2023-24 NBA season, a drop-off does not appear to be anywhere on the horizon for Curry as he works through his 15th NBA campaign at the age of 35.

Through eight games, Curry has averaged 30.4 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 48.8 percent beyond the arc. That includes a historic streak of eight consecutive games with four-plus made 3-pointers, breaking his own record of seven that he set during the 2018-19 NBA season.

If Curry continues to dominate at this torrid pace for a few more years, Green won't be the only one with strong feelings about cementing status as the greatest ever to play his position.

