Curry responds to Magic, MJ criticism for greatest point guard take

It isn't often that Steph Curry sends the internet into a frenzy with a hot take, but the Warriors star did just that in August when he claimed the title of greatest NBA point guard of all time.

The claim, made by Curry on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, was refuted by none other than legends Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in the following days. So, what does Curry think about their response?

"It's [generational]; it's also the unsolvable debate that is why everybody asks those questions and why everybody loves to talk abut them," Curry told 95.7 The Game's Whitley Sandretto at Warriors Media Day on Monday. "Magic can defend his position and any other point guard can chime in. It’s the beautiful thing about basketball and the eras. … Obviously, there’s so much respect and admiration for what Magic did in his career. His résumé is second to none.

"I was talking to a bunch of guys in the league who understand how we kind of move through those -- I call them silly debates, even though we're talking about serious things. If you're in that conversation, it's one of those pieces where no matter what era you're from, no matter what you're style of play was ... it's a job well done. I'm still trying to add to it, and that's what I love about the conversation the most."

It was revealed Jordan disagreed with Curry's stance when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared a text from the NBA great during an episode of "First Take." Smith had agreed with Curry's statement on air, and Jordan took the time to tell him why he believed Curry was wrong.

“Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time, and what you said," Smith said, recapping Jordan's message. "Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate.

“Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates, he’s a career 45-percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best. ... By the way, Magic has five NBA championships."

And during an interview with "The Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, Johnson voiced his opposition.

"If [Curry has] more than five championships, if he's got more than three Finals MVPs and three league MVPs, then he's the greatest," Johnson said. "If he's got more than No. 1 in assists all-time in the Finals, No. 2 in double-doubles, No. 1 in triple-doubles all-time in the NBA playoffs, No. 4 in steals all-time in the in playoffs.

"If he's got more than those numbers, then he's the best. … If he got more than all those things, he's the best. But the last time I checked, he doesn't."

As Curry said, it's a never-ending debate that might not be settled any time soon. But as far as the Warriors guard is concerned, if he's involved in the conversation, he's happy.

