Why Warriors' CP3 addition excites Andrew Wiggins

Warriors players are excited to have Chris Paul on their side this season, as the future Hall of Famer fits right into Golden State’s push for an eighth NBA Championship.

One Warriors player, in particular, has admired the “point god” for years from afar and can’t wait to lace ‘em up next to who he considers to be one of the league's best facilitators ever.

Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins recently sat down with NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk" and explained why he’s thrilled to be teammates with Paul.

“Every team that CP has gone to, he’s improved the team,” Wiggins told Keita. “He’s made teams better. That's who he is.”

Paul has made the playoffs with every team he’s played for and is known to elicit the best out of his teammates’ play.

Entering his 19th NBA season, Paul also has much experience as a game manager, which will help calm a Warriors team that averaged 16 turnovers per contest last year.

“He’s one of the best point guards ever,” Wiggins explained. “I know him just being on the court, the way we play, we play fast, sometimes a little out of control. He’s that somebody that can come in and control the game, get us where we need to be, get us a great shot. Just another really intelligent basketball player to help out and help lead the team.”

Wiggins admires Paul’s on-court skill set but also highlights how the veteran guard’s character will be an asset to the locker room.

“I can tell he’s a great leader," Wiggins shared. "He’s very vocal. How we play basketball, we move the ball. He’s one of the best passers ever. He’s going to fit right in. He’s going to be great.”

Clearly, Paul has fit in so far.

Since trading Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Paul in June, the Warriors have had nothing but good things to say about their new guard.

Wiggins’ words align with the overall theme of the CP3 era in Golden State, and the Warriors are excited to pursue a title alongside their longtime rival, who is aiming for his first ring.

