Kerr hopeful Chris Paul, Warriors bring out best in each other

Steve Kerr believes Chris Paul's addition to the Warriors has the potential to be a perfect union.

Before Golden State's preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Kerr told reporters why he believes both parties will help each other thrive.

"Well, Chris is a really, really smart player -- one of the smartest players I've ever seen, both as an opponent over the years and now this year during camp," Kerr said. "You just see his intelligence. He's so thoughtful; he's so particular about every possession. Smart players tend to figure things out quickly, especially when they're playing with other smart players, so I have no doubt it's going to be a great fit."

Kerr is hopeful Paul's intelligence entering his 19th NBA season will help him mesh with the Warriors -- a group searching for connectivity after a 2022-23 campaign that lacked chemistry. And once he does, the 12-time NBA All-Star will be surrounded by other future Hall of Famers like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It's hard to imagine an environment better equipped to bring out a player's best.

And in return, Kerr sees Paul's veteran presence as a vocal leader proving invaluable in a somewhat soft-spoken locker room.

"Chris is very vocal in a great way. We need that," Kerr said. "I think most of our team is quiet, other than Draymond. But I think, frankly, Draymond needs another voice in that locker room. I think we have been at our best over the years when we've had veteran guys -- guys like David West, Zaza [Pachulia], Shaun Livingston -- whose voices really carried well in the locker room. ...

"Everybody's different, but Chris is very vocal, very smart, constantly asking questions about what we're doing in this case or that case, and I think this team could use that at this stage."

As odd as it was at first for Dub Nation, Paul looks like he's fitting right in with the Warriors through two preseason games. And as he becomes more comfortable in search of his first NBA championship, it's clear he's in a place where he can not only succeed, but help deliver success.

