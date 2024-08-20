Clark's latest rookie feat aligns with rare Curry, Jordan stat

Caitlin Clark is excelling in her rookie WNBA season with the Indiana Fever.

On Friday, the 22-year-old guard matched a feat accomplished by Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Michael Jordan.

Clark finished the Fever’s 98-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury Friday with 29 points, 10 assists and five rebounds -- good for history, per X user @WarriorsMuse.

Rookies in NBA/WNBA History to record 29 PTS, 5 REB and 10 AST on 70% TS, multiple times:



— Michael Jordan ‘85 (2x)

— Stephen Curry ‘10 (4x)



and now, Caitlin Clark ‘24 (2x).



League-changers. https://t.co/Vl9KfR1efd pic.twitter.com/nWLaHaTMst — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time Clark and Curry have overlapped each other statistically.

In March, Clark surpassed Curry's (Davidson, 2007-08) and Darius McGhee’s (Liberty, 2022-23) record of 162 made 3-pointers in a single collegiate season.

Clark sunk her 163rd triple in then-No. 4 Iowa’s win over Penn State in the Big 10 tournament.

Clark made 548 total threes in four years with the Hawkeyes. Curry, in one less season, made 414 with the Wildcats.

The reigning No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has had basketball in a chokehold for the past few years, and she doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Clark is averaging 17.8 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds over 35.2 minutes in 28 WNBA games thus far.

Eerily similar, Curry finished his rookie 2009-10 NBA season averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds over 36 minutes. Jordan, however, was an NBA All-Star in 1984-85, averaging 28.2 points, 5.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds over 38.3 minutes in his first campaign.

But the Clark and Curry, of course, are known for their long-range shooting.

The Golden State legend ended his rookie season with 166 made threes on a 43.7-percent clip. Clark has hit 78 at a 32.8-percent rate.

No one would be surprised if Clark caught up to the "Chef."

