Iowa's Clark breaks Steph's single-season NCAA 3-point record

Shooters shoot.

College basketball icon Caitlin Clark has broken nearly every NCAA Division I shooting record for men’s and women’s hoops in her four years at Iowa. And in her latest feat, she broke one left by Warriors superstar Steph Curry during his time at Davidson.

Clark made her 163rd 3-pointer of the 2023-24 NCAA season on Friday during No. 4 Iowa’s win over Penn State in the Big 10 Tournament, surpassing Curry's (2007-08) and Darius McGhee’s (Liberty, 2022-23) record of 162 made 3s in one campaign.

While Clark got it done on a 2-of-14 shooting night from range, the senior guard only needed 31 games to reach 163 made 3-pointers. Curry’s 162 made 3s were over 36 games played during his junior season.

“I think as a shooter, sometimes you can feel it’s off, but honestly a lot of my shots I felt were right there,” Clark told reporters after Iowa’s Friday win over Penn State (h/t The Associated Press’ Patrick Donnelly). “I think that’s the most positive thing. A lot of them, I thought were going in, but they were sometimes a little short, sometimes a little long.”

Clark and Curry have had eerily similar success as collegiate athletes.



The 10-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.3 points per game in three years as a Wildcat, sinking 46.7 percent of shots from the field and 41.2 percent from deep.

In four years as a Hawkeye, Clark has averaged 28.3 points per game with a 46.4 percent field goal percentage and 38.0 percent clip on 3s. Clark also is an elite passer, averaging 8.1 career assists to Curry’s 3.7.

As a student-athlete, Clark has broken many records and barriers while inspiring fans and athletes across the globe.

The 22-year-old seemingly is a lock to be selected No. 1 by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.

