What we learned as Podz-led Warriors grind out gritty win over Bulls

The Warriors needed to show resiliency if they were to maintain their perfect summer league record (5-0) and that's exactly what Golden State did as it pulled out a gritty 92-82 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at The Thomas & Mack Center.

A night after the Warriors thumped the Phoenix Suns from start to finish, the Bulls made Golden State work early in a way it hasn't been accustomed to, entering Sunday's contest undefeated in summer league play.

The Warriors were able to flip a switch early with a pivotal 11-1 run in the first quarter, retaking the lead in the blink of an eye after it appeared the Bulls were on the verge of pulling away.

Golden State started the second half strong with a rapid scoring blitz fueled by Brandin Podziemski, Daeqwon Plowden and Trayce Jackson-Davis, building a double-digit lead that the Warriors rode to the finish line of yet another convincing summer league win.

Here are three takeaways from Golden State's win over Chicago:

Podziemski handles business

One of the main goals of having Podziemski participate in the 2024 NBA Summer League was to give the second-year guard an opportunity to build confidence as a No. 1 option on the floor, which is exactly what he looked like Sunday.

Podziemski was undoubtedly the best player on the court, finising with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, doing a little bit of everything while flashing the upside that earned him 2023-24 All-Rookie First-Team honors last season.

When Golden State struggled to get into a rhythm early, Podziemski generated his own offene with a barrage of 3-pointers, including a crafty step-back from beyond the arc.

Podz step-back from beyond the arc 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8UQ1r0vHvB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2024

The 21-year-old scored at all three levels, including a dazzling reverse layup to close out the first half strong after The Bulls made the Warriors battle for the first two quarters.

Podz with the tough finish to close out the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TeqMjGX85J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2024

Podziemski also flashed as a playmaker, delivering an impressice no-look pass to Jackson-Davis for a wide open slam.

Podz no-look pass to TJD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oWicQ0ZJjc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2024

Given Steph Curry's propensity to play off the ball and the departure of Chris Paul, Podziemski's ascension as a primary ball handler within Golden State's offense will be paramount to the Warriors' success moving forward. If it looks anything like it did Sunday, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic.

Get In Where You Fit In

Warriors Summer League coach Anthony Vereen confidently proclaimed Plowden belongs in the NBA due to his ability to efficiently execute within structure -- a critical skill for a role player -- and the 25-year-old further strengthened his case with another strong showing Sunday.

Podziesmki stole the show on Sunday, and that's perfectly fine with Plowden -- who prides himself on his ability to thrive within the natural flow of Golden State's offense.

A night after logging a team-high 19 points on 75-percent shooting, Plowden saw his scoring total drop to 14, but his impact still was felt throughout. The 25-year-old wing continued to be remarkably efficient from the 3-point line, draining 2-of-4 attempts beyond the arc.

Plowden's continues to maximize his plus-athleticism, getting to the rack with authority on a tough and-1 finish and showing off his hops on a transition slam off a Podziemski lob.

Daeqwon Plowden and-1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5vqX8KPJRe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2024

Podz lobs it up for the Daeqwon Plowden slam 😤 pic.twitter.com/SOGD6IbZD0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2024

Finishing on a high note

In what is expected to be Jackson-Davis' final 2024 NBA Summer League game, the Warriors young big man grabbed a double-double on his way out the door.

Jackson Davis finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, adding a block and two steals across 30 minutes of action. The 24-year-old was 4-of-7 from the field, and went 9-of-13 from the free-throw line while finishing as a plus-12 on the night.

With Jackson-Davis likely to take on a substantial role with the Warriors during the 2024 NBA season, his strong showing in summer league indicates the talented center can pick up right where he left off after closing his rookie season on a high note, and provide Golden State with the vertical spacing that will be necessary if it's to be a serious contender in the Western Conference.

