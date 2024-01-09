Reports: Rumored Giants target Imanaga heading to Cubs

Shōta Imanaga appears headed to the Windy City.

The Japanese left-hander has reached a deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Imanaga will undergo a physical with the team on Thursday, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, when his 45-day posting window is set to close at 2 p.m. PT.

The Chicago Cubs have reached a tentative deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. He will undergo a physical in Chicago on Thursday before the deal becomes official. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 9, 2024

Shota Imanaga has a deal with the Cubs @BNightengale 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 10, 2024

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported, citing sources, that Imanaga's deal will be for multiple years with an average annual value in the range of $15 million.

Imanaga, 30, joins MLB after eight seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league. He sported a 3.18 ERA and recorded 1,021 strikeouts over 1,002.2 career NPB innings.

The Giants reportedly were among the teams to register interest in Imanaga. But MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported earlier Tuesday that San Francisco wasn't a finalist for the southpaw.

Imanaga is the latest notable free agent whom the Giants have missed out on this offseason, joining fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Both Ohtani and Yamamoto joined the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants did, however, sign Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and trade for 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. They have also been linked to other remaining free agents such as Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman and Marcus Stroman.

