Who expert believes are Giants' best value, sleeper draft picks

The 2024 MLB Draft is complete, and the Giants turned heads with their impressive haul of prospects.

San Francisco kicked off the three-day event by selecting Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III with the No. 13 pick in the first round on Sunday.

The Giants rounded out their draft class by selecting six right-handed pitchers, four outfielders, three left-handed pitchers, two shortstops, one third baseman, one first baseman and one catcher. But a few picks stood out above the rest.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, in his latest column, highlighted a few of his favorite picks by the Giants.

Best value: Dakota Jordan, CF, No. 116 overall

Where best player drafted ranks on team list: 5th (James Tibbs)

Sleeper to watch: Robert Hipwell (No. 178), 3B

"Hipwell had a big sophomore year at Santa Clara, but missed the first half of 2024 due to a suspension," McDaniel wrote. "He'll fit at one of the four corners defensively, with above-average patience and power from the left side that means he has a shot to be a platoon guy."

One big thought: "Tibbs was a safe pick in the first round, then the Giants leaned more into risk with Jordan at their next pick," McDaniel added. "I don't know exactly how far he dropped organically, but Jordan scared some teams with his lack of refinement while exciting others with his borderline 80-grade speed and power. After taking Bryce Eldridge and Walker Martin with their top two picks last year, this year's crop follows a similar risk profile with power hitters who come with some, but not a ton, of defensive value."

Jordan, who at one point was tabbed as a possible Day 1 pick, is believed by some to be the potential steal of the draft in the fourth round.

If he and Tibbs both pan out, the Giants -- who have struggled to develop homegrown outfielders in recent years -- could have an abundance of exciting, young outfield depth in the near future.

