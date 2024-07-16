Giants nab potential steal of draft with slew of Day 2 picks

After taking Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III at No. 13 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday, the Giants followed up their top pick with even more young talent on Day 2.

Despite losing out on the second and third rounds after signing qualified free agents Matt Chapman and Blake Snell in the offseason, there still was plenty of work to be done once the Giants were on the clock in Round 4.

San Francisco made seven picks Monday, starting with a high-ranked outfielder in the fourth round and ending with a right-handed pitcher in the 10th. While it might be a while before Giants fans see the team's new prospects at Oracle Park, here's what to know about each.

No. 116 (Round 4): Dakota Jordan, OF, Mississippi State

It isn't exactly clear why Jordan fell to No. 116 after being ranked as the draft's No. 34 prospect by MLB.com, but Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi certainly is glad he did.

The outfielder previously viewed as a Day 1 prospect was available for San Francisco much later than many expected, giving the team the chance nab the potential steal of the draft thanks to Jordan's power-hitting ways. The 21-year-old was a top baseball and football prospect coming out of high school, but eventually opted for the diamond and smashed 30 homers with a .336 batting average in two seasons at Mississippi State.

Known for his bat speed and strength, Jordan boasts raw power to all fields but still needs to improve upon making consistent contact. Regardless, it looks like the Giants might have gotten away with one here.

No. 149 (Round 5): Jakob Christian, OF, San Diego

The Giants went with power for a third consecutive pick, selecting a bat with the ninth-best wRC+ in the draft at 183.

Christian had a 1.288 OPS with 26 home runs in 235 plate appearances this season at San Diego after transferring from Point Loma Nazarene University.

No. 178 (Round 6): Robert Hipwell, 3B, Santa Clara

Hipwell joins Giants alum Randy Winn as former Santa Clara University players to be drafted by San Francisco. The 6-foot-3 infielder has experience at both corners, and he fell in the draft after a PED suspension this season forced him to miss the first portion of the Broncos' campaign.

Still, Hipwell returned in mid-April for his junior season and posted a .273 average after recording a 1.206 OPS and .706 slugging percentage his sophomore year.

No. 208 (Round 7): Greg Farone, LHP, Alabama

Farone is the first pitcher drafted by the Giants in 2024, and the 22-year-old compiled a 5.02 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 68 strikeouts and 24 walks across 16 starts in 2024. In 2022, Farone earned 2022 NJCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year honors.

No. 238 (Round 8): Niko Mazza, RHP, Southern Mississippi

Mazza is an unranked prospect who can reach the mid-90s with his fastball, and is the 16th Golden Eagle pitcher to be drafted since 2017. The 22-year-old made 16 starts in 2024 and posted a 3.99 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings.

No. 268 (Round 9): Zane Zielinski, SS, Illinois-Chicago

There has never been an MLB player with the initials ZZ -- per MLB Pipeline -- until now. The 6-3, 175 pound Chicago native was a Missouri Valley Conference All-Conference First Team Selection this past season after batting .363 with 57 runs, 17 doubles, eight home runs, 42 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 55 games, all at shortstop.

No. 298 (Round 10): Cade Vernon, RHP, Murray State

The Giants took another pitcher in Vernon with their final Day 2 pick. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-hander went 8-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 15 starts (90.2 innings) for Murray State in 2024.

