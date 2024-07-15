Giants select outfielder Tibbs with No. 13 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

With their first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Giants on Sunday selected Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III at No. 13 overall.

And no, this year it isn't a two-way player.

Tibbs is a left-handed power hitter ranked as MLB.com's No. 12 draft prospect for his efforts at Florida State, where the 6-foot, 201-pound slugger posted a combined 1.066 OPS over his first two seasons, with 17 homers and a .682 slugging percentage as a sophomore in 2023. Despite his talents at the plate, however, Tibbs is viewed as a below-average runner.

This isn't the first time the Giants have used their first-round pick on a player from Florida State, with San Francisco having selected former Seminoles star Buster Posey at No. 5 overall in 2008.

James Tibbs goes 13th overall, our highest draft pick since 2008 when Buster went 5th overall to the Giants!

The Giants used their lone Day 1 pick to select Tibbs, after the team gave up its second- and third-round picks -- and lost $1 million in international bonus pool money -- by signing third baseman Matt Chapman and left-handed pitcher Blake Snell this offseason, who both rejected qualifying offers from their former teams.

Tibbs is the fourth position player and second outfielder the Giants have used their top pick on since the 2019 draft -- a list that includes outfielder Hunter Bishop, catcher Patrick Bailey, right-hander Will Bednar, left-hander Reggie Crawford and first baseman Bryce Eldridge.

