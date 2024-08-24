Chapman's agent confirms contract extension talks with Giants

Matt Chapman had a slow start to the 2024 MLB season, but he is playing back at the All-Star level that the Giants expected when they signed him last offseason.

He leads all MLB third basemen in defensive runs saved this season and ranks No. 10 in MLB in bWAR. That's a pretty good deal for just $18 million per year.

However, with that success, Chapman is expected to utilize his opt-out after this season ends, so San Francisco likely will be motivated to extend the four-time Gold Glove winner before he has the chance to hit free agency again.

Chapman's agent, Scott Boras, and Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi recently confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser that Chapman and the Giants have begun negotiating a long-term deal.

"We’ve had conversations. We’ve had active dialogue," Zaidi told Slusser.

“... We let them know that Matt plays well in San Francisco, plays well in the Bay Area ... it’s a good environment for him,” Boras also told Slusser. “Certainly we are interested in listening to what they have to say.”

A long-term deal seems like a no-brainer for both sides, given Chapman's success and local familiarity, in addition to the Giants' ability to spend and positional need.

Given San Francisco's recent failures to acquire big-name hitters in free agency -- see Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani -- there's an added desire to work out an extension sooner rather than later. Boras clearly is aware of that, too.

“San Francisco has such a difficult time recruiting players in that market, and when you find players that do that, it’s something where you’ve got to be aggressive,” Boras shared with Slusser. “You should be aggressive because other teams are going to go grab these guys.”

Chapman likely won't be alone in this situation -- teammate Blake Snell not only shares Boras as his agent, but he also has a similar opt-out clause in his contract that could make him a free agent this offseason. And, like Chapman, Snell has been exceptional lately.

There have not been any reports of the Giants discussing an extension with Snell, though. Regardless, San Francisco has to be wary about losing two of its top contributors this season to free agency.

On the other hand, the Giants have one thing going for them.

Boras notably struggled to secure long-term deals for his clients this offseason; Snell and Chapman each were expected to secure nine-figure contracts last winter but ended up settling for fewer years with opt-outs.

Additionally, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery -- another Boras client -- wasn't signed until late March and received far less money than expected.

Montgomery went on to fire Boras in April and added just this week that the agent "butchered" his free agency.

So, despite Boras' notorious reputation, his influence perhaps has diminished over the last year. That could play to the Giants' advantage as they attempt to keep Chapman and Snell in San Francisco past this season.

