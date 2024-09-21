Webb shares heartwarming text he sent Chappy after Giants extension

There's plenty of disappointment to be had after the Giants officially were eliminated from MLB playoff contention this week, but off the field, San Francisco stars Logan Webb and Matt Chapman have much to look forward to.

The Giants ace and his teammate Chapman, who signed a six-year, $151 million contract extension with San Francisco earlier this month, enter a new phase of life together as first-time parents. Chapman and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their daughter Gia on Thursday, while Webb's wife Sheridan is due in October.

The serendipity of it all -- Chapman's contract, the journey into fatherhood -- isn't lost on the two leaders of San Francisco's clubhouse, as Webb detailed to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly in an exclusive interview published Saturday.

“So I texted him later that night,” Webb told Baggarly of what he said to Chapman after news of the extension. “And I told him, ‘The coolest part for me is our kids get to grow up together now.’ That’s awesome. We live five minutes away from each other in the offseason. I couldn’t be more excited for him, for his family, and selfishly, for myself. It’s going to be great.

“He and I have talked about it a lot. He brings a positive change to a lot of things. He and I are excited to keep trying to lead this team. We’re all in the same boat and we’ve got to right the ship. The San Francisco Giants organization is better than this. We see that. I know he sees that. We’ve got to keep pushing forward and signing Chappy is the best start we could have possibly had.”

Since his arrival this season, Chapman has joined Webb as an unofficial face of the Giants franchise through not only his leadership but his play on the field. Locking down Chapman long-term was imperative to fans and the front office alike, and now the Gold Glove third baseman will wear the Orange and Black through the 2030 season.

And for Chapman, the timing couldn't be more perfect.

“I can’t wait to be a dad,” Chapman told Baggarly in a separate exclusive interview last week. “The timing is almost perfect, coming right at the end of the season. It’s a dream come true, honestly. I’ve always wanted long-term security just to know where I’m going to play and be able to set some roots somewhere. Now that we’re starting a family, it couldn’t be more perfect. We live in Arizona so spring training is right down the road as well.

"It’s a perfect setup. I get to play somewhere I really want to be.”

With just over a week left in a lost Giants season, it's time to look ahead. Webb and Chapman certainly have the best interests of the team -- and their families -- in mind.

