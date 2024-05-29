Trending

Breaking

49ers sign Jennings to contract extension through 2025 season
Kyle Harrison

Benches clear after Harrison buzzes Harper in Giants-Phillies game

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Things got spicy between the Giants and Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Phillies star Bryce Harper, who has had his fair share of controversial moments by the Bay, wasn't happy during his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning after pitcher Kyle Harrison buzzed him high and inside with a four-seam fastball -- twice in a row.

After the second pitch, the benches cleared.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The second pitch didn't hit Harper and was ruled a foul ball, and then the slugger grounded out to shortstop.

Giants fans might have been brought back to May 29, 2017 -- exactly seven years to the day -- when Harper and former San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland threw punches near the mound after a similar incident.

San Francisco Giants

Giants News

Harper angrily slams bat in dugout after strikeout vs. Giants

Matt Chapman

Watch Chappy's puppy adorably interrupt Phillies' pregame routine

No one was punched Wednesday, but it certainly wasn't a good start to the game for Harper. After a strikeout in the first inning, he took his frustration out on his bat in the dugout.

Luckily, Harper didn't feel like hitting anything else later in the game.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Kyle Harrison
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us