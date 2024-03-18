Giants social media fired up by Snell's $62M contract agreement

Just 10 days before MLB Opening Day, the Giants reeled in Blake Snell, agreeing to a two-year, $62 million contract agreement with the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic on Monday.
Snell is the Giants' latest, and splashiest, offseason move after they brought in Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Chapman, Jordan Hicks and Robbie Ray.
Snell now will be paired with Cy Young runner-up Logan Webb atop the Giants' rotation, giving San Francisco a potent 1-2 punch for the 2024 season. Rookie of the Year candidate Kyle Harrison now slides to the No. 3 starter role. With Ray and Alex Cobb expected to join the rotation at different points in the year, manager Bob Melvin could have an embarrassment of riches by the end of the season.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Snell took to Instagram to confirm the agreement by posting a jersey-swap of himself in a Giants uniform.
Here's how Giants fans and media personalities reacted on social media.
San Francisco Giants
Snell reportedly recently pitched a simulated game in front of Giants and other teams, so he might not need much time to ramp up into game shape.
The Giants ironically open the 2024 season in San Diego against Snell's former team. At this point, it's too early to tell if he'll pitch against the Padres.
Whenever Snell makes his season debut, Giants fans definitely will be excited to see him take the mound.