Report: Snell pitched simulated game for Giants, Astros scouts

The Giants got a close look at free-agent pitcher Blake Snell on Friday.

San Francisco is among the handful of teams who had scouts on hand to watch Snell pitch a four-inning simulated game in Seattle, MLB Media's Mark Feinsand reported Friday, citing a source.

Blake Snell threw four simulated innings on Friday in Seattle in front of scouts from teams including the Giants and Astros, per source. Those in attendance were said to be impressed with how ready he looks. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 15, 2024

Snell threw 60 pitches in Friday's simulated outing, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday.

Snell threw 60 pitches today in a simulated four-inning outing as he prepares to try to be ready for Opening Day somewhere — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2024

The Astros also had scouts present to watch Snell's simulated game on Friday, with Houston having serious interest in pursuing the two-time Cy Young Award winner, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome reported on Friday.

Snell reportedly is seeking a similar deal that fellow Scot Boras clients Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman received -- a three-year contract with opt outs after the first two seasons. An interesting nugget considering the Giants were the team who inked Chapman to the deal structure Snell reportedly is seeking.

Rosenthal's report states Houston's need for a top-flight starter might have amplified after José Urquidy pulled himself from a minor-league game with right-elbow soreness during a 43-pitch outing. Should the Astros' pursuit of Snell intensify, Houston would offer the Giants a fierce competitor for the veteran southpaw's services.

With Logan Webb entrenched as San Francisco's ace, dynamic young lefty Kyle Harrison currently figures to slot into the No. 2 role in the Giants' starting rotation. However high Harrison's upside may be, it would be difficult for San Francisco to ignore the pedigree of a proven option like Snell.

The 31-year-old is coming off a dominant 2023 campaign where he secured NL Cy Young honors with a league-leading 2.25 ERA and just 99 walks allowed in 180 innings of work.

Snell is an eight-year MLB veteran who possesses a wealth of playoff experience as well, which could prove vital to a Giants team attempting to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Where Snell ultimately lands remains to be seen, but the Giants' indicated interest at this stage of spring training is a noteworthy development in the free-agent saga.

