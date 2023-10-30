Cobb to have hip surgery as Giants $10M contract option decision looms

Alex Cobb's 2023 MLB season ended early because of a left hip impingement, and now his start to the 2024 season will be impacted.

The Giants announced Monday that Cobb will undergo surgery to address the hip issue and that he will need six months to recover.

That timeline puts Cobb out through at least April.

The Giants say Alex Cobb will have hip surgery to address labrum and impingement issues. He tried to rehab, but surgery was ultimately recommended and he’ll need 6 months to recover. They had been planning to pick up his option, although this is more rehab than they expected. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 31, 2023

The Giants hold a $10 million option on Cobb for the 2024 season, and the latest develop adds an unexpected twist to their decision.

Cobb was the Giants' second best pitcher during the 2023 season behind staff ace Logan Webb. In 151 1/3 innings pitched, the 36-year-old posted a 3.87 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP and 131 strikeouts.

The Giants originally signed Cobb to a two-year, $20 million contract before the 2022 season. The deal included the 2024 club option, but if San Francisco decides not to exercise the option, they will owe Cobb a $2 million buyout.

Cobb dealt with the hip injury for most of the second half of the 2023 season, and former manager Gabe Kapler praised the veteran right-handed pitcher for pushing through the ailment.

"I was able to have a quick conversation with Alex and I'm very grateful for how he sacrificed his body for our team," Kapler said on Sept. 20. "I think he had a great year. It's obviously challenging to be without him going forward, but I just respect the work ethic and the competitiveness and how much he cares about this team."

The Giants' decision on Cobb's option likely will come in the days after the World Series ends.

