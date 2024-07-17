Amazingly wild A's stat from first half of 2024 MLB season

The Athletics don't have a ton going for them during the 2024 MLB season, but they amazingly have produced the three best offensive outputs of the first half.

Oakland, owner of the sixth-fewest total runs in MLB this season, has the three top single-game run totals in 2024, including the only 20-run game, per A's Baseball Information Manager Mike Selleck.

MOST RUNS IN GAME IN MLB IN 2024

20, Oakland vs. Miami, May 4

19, Oakland vs. Baltimore, July 6

18, Oakland vs. Philadelphia, July 14

17, Boston, Baltimore, Minnesota, Arizona once each — Mike Selleck (@MikeSelleck) July 14, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The A's capped a 37-61 first half with an eight-homer, 18-run outburst in their win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

Watch all EIGHT homers from the A's rout of the Phillies 😳 pic.twitter.com/u7oa2nRVIn — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 14, 2024

The 57 combined runs they've scored against the Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Phillies account for 14.6 percent of their 390 total runs scored in 98 games so far this season.

The A's currently have four players with double-digit homers, led by outfielder Brent Rooker (21), catcher Shea Langeliers (17), second baseman Zack Gelof (12) and outfielder JJ Bleday (11).

Oakland won't make the playoffs this season, but they can hang their hat on having the ability to score runs in bunches, showing the potential of their young lineup.