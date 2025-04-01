Athletics make unfortunate franchise history in blowout loss to Cubs

The Athletics' 18-3 home-opener loss to the Chicago Cubs was a historic MLB event -- in more ways than one.

Playing at Sutter Health Park for the first time, the Athletics suffered a blowout loss the likes of which MLB hasn't seen in nearly a century.

The Athletics allowed 18 runs to the visiting Chicago Cubs, the most surrendered in a home opener since the St. Louis Browns surrendered 21 to the then-Cleveland Indians on April 14, 1925, per the Associated Press' Josh Dubow via Sportradar.

The 18 runs allowed today by the A's are the most by any team in a home opener in 100 years per @sportradar. The Browns allowed 21 to the Indians in 1925 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 1, 2025

It also is the most allowed in a home opener in franchise history, per Sportradar, with the Athletics' previous high being 15 runs allowed, which happened in 2006 against the New York Yankees and in 1922 against the Boston Red Sox.

The Cubs wasted no time jumping on Athletics starter Joey Estes, who allowed four runs in the top of the first inning and finished his first outing of the 2025 MLB season with a loss after surrendering six runs in four innings of work.

There was one positive on the evening, as Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, launched his first MLB home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the third inning.

JACOB WILSON'S FIRST CAREER HOME RUN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KDTpZ0h0U7 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 1, 2025

Wilson's trip around the bases was one of the few highlights in an otherwise forgettable night for the Athletics.

The good thing about baseball is tomorrow often offers a chance at redemption, something the Athletics will seek as they square off with the Cubs for the second game of their three-game series.