MLB exec believes A's Miller could be Dodgers trade target

Star right-handed closer Mason Miller currently is the face of Athletics baseball, but will that title stop Oakland from dealing him before the July 30 MLB Trade Deadline?

Some believe it won't.

In an article published Saturday, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez assessed the injury-riddled, 58-41 Los Angeles Dodgers’ motives heading into the nearing trade deadline, and he revealed a major revelation surrounding the A’s via an anonymous MLB executive.

“Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet is considered to be at the top of the Dodgers' list, regardless of whether he's a starter or a reliever the rest of the way… but the White Sox will ask for a return based on his value as a starter nonetheless,” Gonzalez wrote.



“Crochet would provide a major boost to this group, assuming he isn't starting games in September and October. And, as one rival executive pointed out, don't rule out the Dodgers making a run at Mason Miller, the Oakland Athletics' lights-out closer, if they don't adequately address the first three items on this list.”

Boom.

While talking about Los Angeles’ pursuits, Gonzalez revealed that the Dodgers very well could be in on Miller, and who can blame them?

The 25-year-old rookie was a first-time All-Star during this 2024 MLB season, and his numbers -- from saves to velocity -- are video game-like.

In 33 outings, Miller has posted a 2.27 ERA to go with 15 saves and 27 games finished. Over 39 2/3 innings pitched, “The Reaper” has collected a casual 70 strikeouts and his go-to four-seam fastball averages 100.9 MPH.

Miller not only is great now, but he has a bright future ahead of him.

The Dodgers have the assets to make a deal for Miller happen.

With stars galore in Los Angeles or the minor leagues, it is not a matter of “can they?” but “will they?”

And Oakland, 39-61 as of Sunday morning, easily has the record of a seller. But no one knows what direction A’s general manager David Forst and Co. will take the roster in during the franchise’s final year at the Coliseum.

Will Miller remain with the A’s as they head to West Sacramento and ultimately Las Vegas, or will he become the next jersey-swapped Dodger taking his talents to Hollywood?

Nine days remain until the trade deadline.