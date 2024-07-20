Athletics prospect Wilson exits MLB debut with hamstring injury

Jacob Wilson's MLB debut with the Athletics lasted just three innings after the top prospect exited Friday's game at the Oakland Coliseum with a left hamstring strain.

A's take the lead on Lawrence Butler's RBI double, but Jacob Wilson sustained an apparent left hamstring injury while scoring.



The top prospect was forced to leave his MLB debut pic.twitter.com/fXSE4EGZgt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 20, 2024

Jacob Wilson left with a left hamstring strain. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 20, 2024

After singling in his first MLB at-bat, Wilson took second base on a disengagement violation by Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.

Jacob Wilson registers a hit in his first MLB at bat 👏 pic.twitter.com/llvvBenU8V — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 20, 2024

Two batters later, Lawrence Butler tripled into the right field corner, but after Wilson rounded third base, he pulled up lame and hobbled to home plate, where he scored.

Wilson sat with the A's trainer and he tried to stay in the game, but as he jogged to his shortstop position before the top of the fourth, he realized he wasn't unable to continue.

It's a tough ending to one of the best days of Wilson's life.

Selected No. 6 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, Wilson earned his first call-up to the A's on Friday after playing just 72 minor-league games.

The Grand Canyon University product conquered the minor leagues, hitting a combined .401/.445/.613 with 36 doubles, eight homers and 47 RBI between last season and this season.

Wilson and his dad Jack -- a former MLB player -- went from the high of highs following the 22-year-old's first MLB hit to the lowest of lows with his injury a few minutes later.