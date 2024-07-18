A's announce 2025 schedule for first season in West Sacramento

The Athletics, in conjunction with MLB, announced Thursday their full 2025 schedule, which will be the team's first of three expected years playing at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

After opening the regular season with a four-game series against the Mariners in Seattle from March 27-30, the A's head to Sacramento for their home opener on Monday, March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.

The A's and Giants will continue their rivalry with two three-game series. The first will take place May 16-18 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The Northern California foes will meet again July 4-6 in West Sacramento, adding literal fireworks to the heated matchup.

The A's also will host the New York Yankees on Mother's Day (May 11) and the Philadelphia Phillies on Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25).

After moving into the Oakland Coliseum in 1968, the A's are set to leave at the conclusion of the 2024 season. They will play at least three seasons in West Sacramento while they wait for their proposed Las Vegas Ballpark to be built.

The stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is supposed to open in time for the 2028 MLB season, though hurdles remain before the A's officially can move to Sin City.

Game times haven't been announced for the 2025 MLB season, but commissioner Rob Manfred said during the All-Star break that most of the A's home games in West Sacramento will be played at night due to heat concerns.

"We are obviously aware and concerned about the player health and safety issues," Manfred told the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea on Tuesday.

As the A's consider installing turf at Sutter Health Park, Manfred said that league and MLB Players Association are working "so that a vast, vast majority of the games can be played at night when it’s cooler.”