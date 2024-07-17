A's closer Miller strikes out Ohtani, earns win in All-Star Game debut

Athletics closer Mason Miller put on a show in his MLB All-Star Game debut.

The flame-throwing reliever not only struck out baseball's best hitter but also earned the win after the American League's 5-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Miller entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and retired the side in order, first coaxing a Ketel Marte flyout to left field before striking out Shohei Ohtani, who hit a three-run home run earlier in the game, and Trea Turner.

Mason Miller made quick work of Shohei Ohtani 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5E513BX97 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 17, 2024

Turner struck out looking against Miller, who threw the fastest All-Star Game pitch of the pitch-tracking era (2008) during the at-bat with a 103.6-mph four-seam fastball.

We present the fastest All-Star Game pitch in the pitch-tracking era 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/j8leEfoagW — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 17, 2024

After his inning of work, Miller detailed the emotions of his first All-Star outing to FOX Sports' Tom Verducci and said he was soaking in the moment "the whole time."

"Hard to not enjoy that with this crowd and these players here. This is what you dream of," Miller told Verducci. "... I wasn't giving [Ohtani] one up, that's for sure."

"I wasn't giving him one up, that's for sure." 😂



Mason Miller spoke with Tom Verducci about his clean inning of work and battle with Shohei #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/81GWvR4uxV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 17, 2024

Miller has enjoyed a stellar season in Oakland despite the A's up-and-down season so far, posting a 2.27 ERA with 15 saves and 70 strikeouts across 39 2/3 innings.

And while there certainly is plenty more success to come for the 25-year-old, he made his mark on the national stage Tuesday night in Arlington.