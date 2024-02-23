Report: Former A's utilityman Kemp agrees to Reds minor-league contract

One of the Athletics' longtime veteran leaders will not return for the 2024 MLB season.

Utilityman Tony Kemp agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds with an invite to spring training, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday morning.

Kemp spent the past four seasons with Oakland and was regarded as an important veteran leader in an increasingly young A's clubhouse.

After struggling mightily to begin the 2023 season, Kemp finished the campaign batting .209/.303/.304 with five home runs, 27 RBI and a career-high 15 stolen bases in 124 games with Oakland.

The 32-year-old split time evenly between second base and left field while logging three games as the A's designated hitter.

Now on his fourth MLB team, Kemp likely will look to carve out a similar role with another young team in the up-and-coming Reds.