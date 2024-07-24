Where A's top pick Kurtz lands on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects

It's an exciting time to be Nick Kurtz.

On Monday, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft agreed to contract terms with the Athletics -- including a lovely $7 million signing bonus -- and took batting practice for the first time as a pro at the Coliseum.

A day later, Baseball America included Kurtz among its top 100 prospects in baseball, with the powerful lefty coming in at No. 58 in the rankings.

Kurtz was one of 10 players selected in this year's MLB draft to be named in the list; Kurtz came in ranked seventh out of that group.

Baseball America handed Kurtz a 55 overall grade in addition to a high-risk label. He is expected to reach the majors in 2025, though, so it's likely he'll be on a similar track to the A's 2023 first-round pick, shortstop Jacob Wilson, who recently was called up just over a year after being drafted.

Here's the scouting report on Kurtz from the renowned magazine:

The Skinny: Kurtz owns one of the most professional offensive approaches in the 2024 draft class, with excellent contact skills, swing decisions and plus raw power. He will be limited to first base which pressures his profile, but he’s also a plus defender at the position.

Scouting Grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 60 | Run: 40 | Field: 60 | Arm: 50

Overall, Kurtz has a very positive outlook as a potential cornerstone player for the Athletics.

Oakland has two other players on the newest top 100 list as well; Wilson is ranked No. 21, and righty pitcher Luis Morales is at No. 94.