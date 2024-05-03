A's closer Mason Miller named AL Reliever of the Month

Mason Miller was recognized for his blazing start to the 2024 MLB season.

The Oakland Athletics closer was named the AL Reliever of the Month for March/April on Friday, the league announced.

The Month of Miller 👏



Congratulations to Mason Miller on being named American League Reliever of the Month! pic.twitter.com/nea30ome7L — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2024

The 25-year-old right made 11 appearances from Opening Day to April 30, striking out 28 of the 51 batters he faced across 13 1/3 innings while posting a 1.35 ERA. He picked up a save in eight straight appearances from April 9 to April 30, putting him in a tie for seventh in MLB.

The most impressive numbers for Miller so far this season have shown up on the radar gun. He threw a league-best 94 pitches at 100-plus mph, and has nine of the 10 fastest pitches of the MLB season thus far.

Big start to the season for #Athletics pitcher Mason Miller as he gets named the AL reliever of the month of March/April.



14.1 IP, 29 K, 4 BB, 1.26 ERA



He’s thrown 9 of the 10 fastest pitches in MLB this season. #MasonMillerTime pic.twitter.com/0w8gMxVC5a — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) May 3, 2024

Miller has been the face of an A's bullpen that has been pulling its weight so far in 2024. Oakland had the second-lowest bullpen ERA in the majors through April 30 as the team's record hovered around .500.

Miller is the first A's player to win AL Reliever of the Month since Lou Trivino took home the honor in June 2021.

Elsewhere, St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley was named the NL Reliever of the Month after collecting 10 saves, tied for the MLB lead.