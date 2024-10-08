Butler reveals memento he kept from A's final Coliseum game

Many at the Coliseum for the Athletics’ final game in Oakland took a piece of history with them in the form of merchandise, photos and even dirt and bases off the diamond.

Star right-fielder Lawrence Butler, however, took home other commemoratives.

Butler revealed what he gathered from the Coliseum’s funeral to Jomboy Media’s “Chris Rose Rotation” on Monday.

“So, I got a pretty big 2024 schedule,” Butler told host Chris Rose. I got that because it’s the last Oakland schedule ever. And I got the whole team to sign it, all the coaches to sign it. They [also] gave -- us some bobbleheads.

“That sign is really the one that I’m going to take forever. I asked them for one of the signs that’s hung up in the field, but I don’t know if they’re going to ship it to me or not. But I got the schedule, so.”

Genius pick, Butler.

The 24-year-old wisely chose an item that allows him to reflect on the A’s final day-to-day Oakland schedule and all of his teammates who joined him on the immortal 2024 journey.

But that’s not all.

Butler, of course, always will cherish his team-issued Oakland gear and was emphatic about not getting rid of anything.

“That’s some legendary gear that a lot of people will never have or be able to see again,” Butler added. “So, I’m going to keep the majority of my Oakland gear. I got to keep all the Oakland stuff.”

The A’s wore jerseys -- the Kelly Greens and traditional roadies -- bearing “Oakland” across their chests for the last nine games of the 2024 MLB season.

Butler, like his teammates, will miss repping the East Bay on the field. It is fitting that Butler is prioritizing gear that highlights the town.