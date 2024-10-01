How Hernáiz, Schuemann made history in Oakland A's last game

Darell Hernáiz and Max Schuemann made history in the Oakland Athletics’ final game.

In the bottom of the ninth, trailing by four runs, the A’s rookie outfielder cut that deficit in half with a two-run double, registering the organization’s final RBI hit in its 57-year Oakland era.

After reaching second base, Hernáiz turned to his teammates at the dugout and swiped his right hand across the “Oakland” embroidered on his jersey.

“That’s pretty crazy,” Hernáiz said (h/t MLB.com). “I can’t even really fathom that. One day, I’ll be able to look back on it.

“For the fans, we just feel for them and want to give them the best show we possibly can for years to come. Hopefully, they can still root for us.”

The A’s comeback attempt didn't have a fairytale ending on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, however.

On a 3-2 count, Schuemann struck out with a runner on second base, recording Oakland’s final out in MLB history.

The A’s capped the organization’s 9,002nd and final game with a 6-4 defeat ahead of their move to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park.

The town is now without representation in MLB, the NBA or the AFL/NFL for the first time since 1959.

And as painful as the countdown might have been for fans, Oakland’s lasts on the diamond were only a matter of time.



That said, the history books are always taking names, dates and numbers down.

On Sunday, Hernáiz and Schuemann were penciled in as contributors in a unique moment in baseball history.