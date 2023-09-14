Report: MLB sets date for owners to vote on A's relocation

The next step in the Athletics' possible move out of the Bay Area reportedly is on the calendar.

Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers reported Thursday, citing sources, that MLB owners will vote on the A's potential relocation to Southern Nevada in November.

"The industry expert said the vote is expected during MLB owners meetings planned for mid-November," Akers reported.

The A's need 75 percent of team owners to vote in favor of relocation to move to Las Vegas. Their relocation application, submitted in August, currently is being reviewed by MLB's relocation committee.

Per Akers, the relocation committee eventually will send it to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and an eight-man executive council, who later will make their own recommendation to the 30 team owners.

If the A's receive enough votes and move to Las Vegas, they plan to build a 33,000-seat ballpark in Las Vegas that currently is projected to open in 2028.

The A's lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires after the 2024 MLB season. It's not clear where the team would play in the interim while the Las Vegas ballpark is built, although team president Dave Kaval recently listed the Coliseum, the home park for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators and Oracle Park in San Francisco as the three most likely options.

But first, MLB owners will vote on relocation in mid-November, a day that will bring clarity to the future of baseball in Oakland.