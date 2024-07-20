Wilson's lightning-quick A's call-up was his ‘ideal plan'

Athletics top prospect Jacob Wilson got the call every baseball player dreams of.

Just over a year after Wilson was drafted No. 6 overall by the A's, he will make his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Ahead of his big-league debut, Wilson met with reporters and described how he found out his was headed from Triple-A Las Vegas to Oakland.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I was actually in the car driving home with my girlfriend on Wednesday about midday," Wilson told reporters. "I got a phone call. Answered it, and had a great conversation. And obviously got told I was coming here. So it's probably the greatest feeling, greatest phone call you can get as a as a baseball player.

"So it was it was emotional for sure. And being able to call all the family and friends afterwards, it was pretty special."

Jacob, the son of former MLB infielder Jack Wilson, needed just 72 minor-league games to reach the majors, an incredibly quick ascension through the A's farm system.

Almost a year ago to the day -- July 17, 2023 -- Wilson was at the Coliseum as the A's newly selected prospect. He took batting practice, and met with manager Mark Kotsay and several of his now-current teammates.

Wilson is the fifth member of the 2023 MLB Draft class to reach the majors, joining No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), No. 4 overall pick Wyatt Langford (Texas Rangers), No. 11 overall pick Nolan Schanuel (Angels) and No. 24 overall pick Hurston Waldrep (Atlanta Braves).

Every top prospect, Wilson included, hopes to reach the big leagues this fast, but most need several years in the minors before they are ready.

In Wilson's mind, this was how he wanted it to go, though.

"I think for me, that was the most ideal plan for sure," Wilson told reporters. "I didn't know if it was actually going to become a reality. But you know, here we are today and it's a great feeling to be here, be able to step on this field, for real this time. Last year, it was just [batting practice] just as a signee coming out of the draft. But now that we're here for real, it's it's pretty phenomenal, looking around and being in this stadium."

Kotsay admitted to reporters Friday that he wasn't expecting to see Wilson so soon.

"I really didn't, that's nothing against him as a player," Kotsay told reporters. "That's a quick ascent. To get to the big leagues in your first full season of professional baseball is quite an accomplishment. We're excited about having him, giving him this opportunity. The success he's had throughout the minor leagues in Double-A, Triple-A so far this season has been exceptional. It's the reward. We talk about it a lot in this organization, you go out and perform, you're going to get that opportunity. He's done that and he's getting his chance tonight."

Wilson, a Grand Canyon University product, tore up the minor leagues last year and this season, hitting a combined .401/.445/.613 with 36 doubles, eight homers and 47 in 72 games between Rookie Level, High-A Lansing, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas.

Wilson grew up in big-league clubhouses, with his dad spending 12 seasons playing with the Pirates, Braves and Seattle Mariners.

Jack's advice to Jacob ahead of this moment was simple.

"Growing up his main thing was really just have fun playing this game," the younger Wilson said. "This is a game that, it's like a kid's game. You grow up playing this as a kid and then obviously being blessed enough to play here at the stage is pretty awesome. But I think his main thing as well just come in each day and no matter how good or bad he did the day before, just flipping new page, just knowing that you can come play this game again tomorrow.

"So it's pretty awesome just being able to have him in my corner. I have a great family, great support staff, so they support me like crazy."

Wilson is playing shortstop and batting eighth in his MLB debut.

The A's plan, now that Wilson has arrived, is to build around him, second baseman Zack Gelof, outfielder Lawrence Butler and first baseman Tyler Soderstrom.